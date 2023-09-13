A vote of no confidence in Garda Commissioner (head of the Irish police force) Drew Harris has been passed by the Garda Representatives Association.

The association, which represents rank and file members of the force, has been in dispute with Mr Harris over rota changes and other working conditions.

The vote of no confidence was passed by 98.7% in favour to 1.3% against.

Mr Harris, who is from Belfast, had already said he would not resign regardless of the result of the ballot.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has expressed confidence in his leadership.

The vote comes nine days after Simon Byrne quit as chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) after he was criticised by several policing bodies for his handling of a number of controversies.

Mr Harris, who is a former PSNI deputy chief constable, took up his role as Garda commissioner, in the Republic of Ireland, five years ago this month.

The vote of no confidence was held against a backdrop of discontent among gardaí (Irish police) over working patterns, problems with recruitment, retention, training and staff morale.

Of 10,803 members asked: "Do you have confidence in the Garda Commissioner? Yes or No", a total of 9,013 voted no confidence in Mr Harris, with 116 voting confidence in him.