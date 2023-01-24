Canal charity offers public lock-keeping lessons
At a glance
The Canal and River Trust is hosting taster sessions for the public to try their hand at lock-keeping on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal
It is part of a nationwide appeal for volunteers to join help the charity preserve and protect the canal network
"We need the support of the community," says the charity's chief executive Richard Parry
- Published
The Canal and River Trust charity is offering free lock-keeping taster sessions on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in West Yorkshire as part of a nationwide appeal to attract more volunteers.
The sessions at Dobson Locks, in Apperley Bridge will let members of the public have a go at working canal locks themselves.
The trust will be hosting a series of volunteer welcome events to tell people more about the range of activities they can get involved in.
It said it relied on its volunteers to help preserve and protect the nations' 2,000-mile canal network.
Opportunities for volunteers to get involved with lock-keeping will be available at a number of other sites, including Tuel Lane Lock on the Rochdale Canal; Tinsley Locks on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal; and on the Aire and Calder Navigation.
Other volunteering roles from administrative support to wildlife and heritage conservation are also available.
Chief executive of the charity, Richard Parry, said: "We need the support of the community to help ensure these precious places are being handed on to future generations."
Research on behalf of the Trust earlier this year showed that volunteering by the water had a positive impact on mental wellbeing.
Thirty per cent of those surveyed said this was a key reason they got involved with the charity.
"Working by the water makes you feel happier and reduces anxiety," said journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh, a long-time volunteer for the charity.