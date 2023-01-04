A moped rider has been charged after a man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in a Leicestershire town centre.

Police said the 20-year-old pedestrian was struck by the moped in Castle Street, Hinckley, on 27 August 2021.

He suffered serious injuries and spent several weeks in hospital.

Leicestershire Police said a 19-year-old man from Wigston was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was due before magistrates on Monday.