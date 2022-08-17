Dilapidated supermarket demolition on the cards
At a glance
Plans have been lodged to demolish a "rather brutalist" former superstore in the Borders
The Co-op says its current site in Selkirk is no longer fit for purpose and wants to move to the old Sainsbury's site
Developers want to remove the "tired and unsightly" building from a conservation area
- Published
A bid has been lodged to demolish a "rather brutalist" former supermarket in the Borders to replace it with a new store.
It is the second time proposals to take down the old Sainsbury's site in Selkirk have been submitted after previous plans were withdrawn earlier this year.
If approved the scheme would see the "dilapidated" building on the town's High Street removed.
A new Co-op store would then be constructed to replace its current facility in the town.
A design statement said the site had a history dating back at least a century and a half and once was home to a picture house.
However, the current structure has been described as an "early 1970s example of retail architecture".
Developers said the replacement of the "tired and unsightly" building in a conservation area would be welcome.
They said it would benefit the town by redeveloping what was "essentially a negatively viewed site within the local area".
The existing Co-op store was described as no longer fit for purpose and its replacement would provide a "significantly improved offering".