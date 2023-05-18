A firework is believed to have started a fire at a nature reserve on the Isles of Scilly.

Fire crews from Bryher and Tresco were alerted to the fire at Stony Par on Bryher at about 21:25 BST on Wednesday, said the Isles of Scilly Fire Service.

"Thanks to their quick response the fire was under control helping to minimise the damage to the surrounding environment," said a spokesperson.

The fire service said the blaze was believed to have been started by a firework being set off.