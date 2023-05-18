Firework suspected to have started blaze at nature reserve
At a glance
A firework is thought to have started a blaze at a nature reserve on the Isles of Scilly
The blaze started at Stony Par on the island of Bryher.
Environmentalists thanked the fire brigade for minimising damage.
- Published
A firework is believed to have started a fire at a nature reserve on the Isles of Scilly.
Fire crews from Bryher and Tresco were alerted to the fire at Stony Par on Bryher at about 21:25 BST on Wednesday, said the Isles of Scilly Fire Service.
"Thanks to their quick response the fire was under control helping to minimise the damage to the surrounding environment," said a spokesperson.
The fire service said the blaze was believed to have been started by a firework being set off.
Lucy McRobert of the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, said the designated Site of Special Scientific Interest, was "home to some rare and wonderful wildlife" including the rare dwarf pansy, which is only found on Scilly".
"Luckily, as far as we’re aware, thanks to the quick actions of the fire service and favourable winds, the damage was minimised," she said.
Ms McRobert said the Wildlife Trust understood the blaze to have been caused by a firework set off at a commemoration ceremony.
She said: "We understand that people want to find creative ways to commemorate their loved ones, but fireworks and other actions like balloon releases and fire lanterns can be incredibly damaging to wildlife, not to mention livestock, local businesses and communities.
"Scilly has a fragile island ecosystem, so the risks to wildlife and our natural landscapes are even greater.
"We want everyone to enjoy our islands, but must urge people to do so responsibly and respectfully.
"This situation could have been much worse, and was ultimately totally avoidable."