B﻿ody of pensioner found in canal

Police officerPA Media

P﻿olice said the man's death was unexplained but not suspicious

The body of a man in his 80s was found in a canal at a Northampton business park, police have confirmed.

Northamptonshire Police said he was discovered in a lock at The Lakes, on Bedford Road, at about midday on Saturday.

"We are treating this man’s death as unexplained at this time but not suspicious," a statement from the force said.

Police said officers would now prepare a report for the coroner.

