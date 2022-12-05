Improvement plan for streets near railway station
A council has unveiled plans to upgrade streets around Derby's railway station to make it more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.
Derby City Council's proposals - for part of the city's Railway Conservation Area - would see widened footpaths, new street lighting and bollards, and a fresh look for the war memorial near the station.
The work would also see a "complete refurbishment" of the junction between Railway Terrace, Station Approach and Siddals Road including wider footpaths and carriageway resurfacing.
It is not clear how much the work would cost, but the money is set to come from the council's share of the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans were discussed at a heritage and conservation committee meeting on Thursday.
Councillor Fareed Hussain said: "I believe it was 20-25 years ago since the area was left refurbished.
"Anything that improves Derby's image, I am in favour of."
Fellow councillor Gulfraz Nawaz added: "I welcome the changes... it would be great if they could be done quickly because the area does need a facelift."
The conservation area could also be set for new homes, should plans for up to 31 new apartments be approved by the council.
The apartments, which would be built within the current Waterfall pub building in Railway Terrace, would see the pub reduced in size.
Residents expressed concerns over parking and gridlock at a recent meeting at the Brunswick pub.