Arrest after elderly man targeted in distraction burglary

Forest Country Park caravan site, where the man was targetedNottinghamshire Police

The 77-year-old had £770 stolen from him in Forest Country Park

A man has been arrested after a 77-year-old had money stolen from him in a distraction burglary.

The victim was in his caravan in Forest Town, near Mansfield, when he answered the door to a man offering gardening services.

He agreed to give him £260 for the work, before paying the man from a jar filled with bank notes.

Nottinghamshire Police said the suspect offered to open the jar and took £770 without telling him.

Officers were called to the mobile caravan site in Old Mill Lane and tracked the vehicle that had visited the property, according to the force.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

