Police move to fire station as base up for sale
Police officers are to be based at a North Yorkshire fire station after plans to sell off their current home to a community group were revealed.
Masham Police House has been designated a community asset by the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (NYPFCC) as it looks to sell it to the current occupiers in a bid to save money.
Charity Mashamshire Community Office has been given time to raise funds to buy the property.
There will be no change in policing with officers being based a short walk away from their current site, North Yorkshire Police said.
The sale is aimed at helping to cut the number of buildings owned by the two emergency services.
Masham Police House has been leased to the charity since 2003, with officers using a room in the building for admin tasks, NYPFCC said.
The building originally housed the local police constable after being constructed in 1891.
It will be sold as a community asset next year, with the money being used to "invest in front-line services", the NYPFCC added.
Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said moving officers would make "effective" and be an efficient use of the estate owned by them.
Insp Alex Langley, of North Yorkshire Police, said the public would not notice any changes to policing service delivered in the town.
If Mashamshire Community Office fails to raise funds, the building will be offered for sale.
Paul Theakston, chair of trustees at the charity, said it was grateful to have an opportunity to purchase the building.
“Owning the building will secure our position literally at the heart of the community and ensure that we will be able to provide community services long into the future."
