A school for children with special educational needs has been saved after an agreement over fees was reached with three councils.

Northease Manor in Lewes, East Sussex, is a co-educational, independent school for primarily autistic students or those with dyslexia.

The school had wanted to increase its fees to local education authorities to £32,000 a year from September, claiming this was needed to remain financially viable.

East Sussex County Council had described the increase as "unsustainable", but said it had now reached an agreement with the school.