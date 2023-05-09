Council assesses damage after fire rips through library
At a glance
Community library "severely" damaged by fire
Three boys arrested and released on bail
Council has not said if building will reopen
It says it is "assessing" the extent of the damage
A council has released pictures showing the extent of a suspected arson attack on one of its libraries.
Books, equipment and the interior of the Roose Library in Barrow-in-Furness were significantly damaged in the fire on Wednesday.
Three boys were arrested on suspicion of deliberately starting the fire, which happened at about 20:00 BST.
Westmorland and Furness Council said it is now "assessing the full impact of the fire" which caused "severe" damage.
On Tuesday, it urged residents to use Barrow Library while investigations at Roose Library continued.
It has not yet said if the building will reopen.
The council's chief executive Sam Plum previously said it would be shut until further notice.
Roose Road had to be closed for a number of hours while fire crews brought the fire under control.
A council spokesperson had praised the "quick" response of the Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.
Cumbria Police said the three boys had since been released on bail and inquiries were ongoing.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
