New Coul Links golf plans outlined to council
Highland Council has been sent an outline of plans for an 18-hole golf course at Coul Links in the Highlands.
Previous proposals for a course in the area of dunes near the village of Embo were refused planning permission by the Scottish government two years ago.
Communities of Coul Ltd has said its plans would create jobs and better protect the coastal habitat.
Conservation groups oppose the project.
Communities of Coul Ltd has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Highland Council in advance of seeking planning approval at a later date.
The PAN outlines plans for a course on 652 acres (264ha) of grazing pasture, dune heath, scrub and woodland.
A clubhouse, shop and maintenance shed have also been proposed.
Conservationists oppose the plans because of concerns about damage to internationally important and protected habitat.
Wintering birds
The original golf plans for Coul Links were led by US businessman Todd Warnock and secured planning permission from Highland Council, before Scottish ministers called in the planning application for further scrutiny.
Following a public inquiry, the government refused permission.
In their decision in February 2020, Scottish ministers said the plan would have supported economic growth and rural development.
But they agreed with government-appointed planning officials' findings that the golf course would have "significant" effects on rare plant life, wintering and breeding birds and the the dunes themselves.