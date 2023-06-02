A hotel is set to house asylum seekers despite objections from the local council.

Carmarthenshire County Council was told by the Home Office that the Stradey Park Hotel, Llanelli would host asylum seekers from 3 July.

The authority said up to 207 people, made up of family groups, would be accommodated across 77 rooms, adding that it remained "firmly against" the plans.

The Refugee Council has raised concerns about integrating asylum seekers in the community and whether they will have the support they need.