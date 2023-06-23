First Pride event part of town's inclusivity aim
A town's first ever Pride event was part of a "commitment" to inclusivity, its mayor said.
Daventry, in Northamptonshire, is hosting Pride Party in the Park on Friday afternoon.
The event is taking place at New Street Park to promote and celebrate equality, diversity and inclusivity within Daventry, organisers said.
Ted Nicholl, mayor of Daventry, said the town would "all come together to celebrate Pride".
The event, external, which runs into the evening, features community groups, support organisations, music and entertainment.
Mr Nicholl said it would celebrate Daventry's diversity and "underlines our commitment to being an inclusive town".
'Bring colour to Daventry'
Glenique Frank is attending the event and told the BBC: "I just think it's amazing and fantastic."
She said she believed the event would "go down great" with the town.
"The LGBT community, it's not a disease, it's not a thing, it's just humans celebrating a different way of life," she said.
"But [it is important] to highlight it in schools, especially in Daventry and the community and town.
"It's just going to bring colour and the rainbow nation to Daventry, which is good."
