Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault.

A 19-year-old man is in hospital with serious injures after being attacked outside McCaffertys Bar in Epsom High Streeet, Surrey, at about 00:20 BST on Sunday.

The man in the images is described as in his early 30s and about 5'10" and of medium build.

Detectives also want to speak to a second man, described as mixed race, about 6'2" and of slim build, with dark hair.