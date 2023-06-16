Family look for answers two years on from shooting
The "devastated" family of a man shot dead outside his south London home say they remain "broken" two years on from his killing.
Matthias Poleon, 27, was shot in the chest by two masked individuals in Balham on 17 June 2021.
The pair then fled towards the town centre but they have never been traced and nobody has ever been charged over his death.
Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.
Marking the second-year anniversary of Mr Poleon's death, his mother Vina spoke of the huge impact his death has had on his friends and family.
“I am unable to close my eyes without constantly replaying the day of Matthias’ death," she said.
"I hardly go anywhere. I no longer have a social life and will avoid social interaction with strangers at all costs."
She said her son's death had "left me wishing for death most days" and she missed him daily.
“Losing Matthias has been the worst thing that has happened to me. I've watched his friends and his siblings broken into pieces," Ms Poleon added.
She has pleaded for anybody who has information about the killing to contact police or Crimestoppers.
Police believe that since the shooting happened in a busy area, there must have been several witnesses to the crime and have appealed for people to come forward.
Two men were arrested in January and March 2022 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remain released under investigation, the Met said.
Alexa Loukas, London regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity knows, only too well, that fear can be a massive barrier to people coming forward.
"We’re not the police, we’re independent and we guarantee you’ll stay completely anonymous. That means we never ask for your personal details – just tell us what you know."
