Drink-driving police officer sacked from service
A police officer who admitted drink-driving has been dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police.
The force said PC Ian MacQueen was arrested last December while off duty. He admitted driving while unfit through drink and was fined and disqualified from driving at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court in June.
He was dismissed from the force after a hearing in September found he breached two standards of professional behaviour, "namely discreditable conduct as well as honesty and integrity", the force said.
Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell said MacQueen’s conduct "fell well below what we expect from our officers".
MacQueen, who had been suspended from duty, was disqualified from driving for 22 months and fined £827 by magistrates.
Mr Colwell ruled that MacQueen’s actions "amounted to gross misconduct and decided the sanction should be dismissal without notice", the force said.
As well as being sacked, he was being added to a policing barred list, "preventing him from working in policing or other law enforcement agencies again", it added.
Mr Colwell said: “Whether officers are on or off-duty, we expect exemplary behaviour and, where these standards are not met, we will seek to remove those individuals from the organisation.
“All police officers are expected to abide by the Code of Ethics and ensure the highest standards of ethical behaviour.
"This has evidently not been the case on this occasion."
The ruling did say MacQueen could take his case to the Police Appeal Tribunal.
