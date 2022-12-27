A group of volunteer litter pickers believe their actions are changing attitudes to rubbish - especially in children.

Northants Litter Wombles started out in early 2021 at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, when people were only allowed to meet outside.

Keith Potter, the group's education lead, said it had recruited younger members from special assemblies it had put on in about 20 primary schools.

He said it had so far reached 6,000 children and the hope was to visit every primary school in the county.