A young girl has died after entering the water at Fountainstown Beach in County Cork, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched at about 16:40 local time.

It involved the coastguard, RNLI lifeguards, fire services, customs, Mallow River Rescue and Garda units from Crosshaven and Carrigaline.

The child's body was recovered from the water at about 19:45.

Her remains will be removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.