Two men hospitalised after sustaining stab wounds
- Published
Two men have been left with stab wounds requiring surgery in Jersey.
Police confirmed officers were called to two incidents in Wellington Park Estate in St Saviour on Sunday - the first at 20:00 and the second at 22:30 BST.
The two men, believed to be known to each other, remain at the General Hospital in stable condition.
They were both arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault and other offences related to the incident.
The force said the area remained closed to traffic whilst crime scene investigators and search officers continued to collect evidence, alongside house to house enquiries being conducted.
It asked any witnesses, including taxi drivers, and anyone with CCTV in the area to come forward to aid investigations.
