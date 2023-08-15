Leamington Spa and Lichfield on Tree of the Year shortlist

Lichfield treeAlamy

Lichfield’s foxglove tree stands over the Remembrance Garden

John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Two West Midlands trees have been shortlisted to be Tree of the Year 2023.

Conservation charity Woodland Trust has selected 12 trees across the UK using a team of experts and the public.

The list includes trees in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, and Lichfield, in Staffordshire.

Naomi Tilley, from the trust, said the shortlisted trees were remarkable.

Alina Bojescu

This veteran holm oak leans over the lake at Jephson Gardens in Leamington Spa. It may date back to the 1840s when the newly created gardens were planted with other holm oaks

Ms Tilley, lead campaigner at Woodland Trust, said ancient trees in towns and cities were "vital for the health of nature, people and planet".

"But most ancient trees aren't protected by law, and those in urban areas are particularly vulnerable, like one of this year's nominees - which narrowly escaped being cut down by Sheffield City Council in 2017."

The winning tree is set to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year competition and would be announced on 19 October, Woodland Trust said.

Other trees on the shortlist

  • Greenwich Park sweet chestnut, London

  • Holm oak blitz tree, Exeter, Devon

  • The Grantham Oak, Grantham

  • Chelsea Road Elm, Sheffield

  • Crouch oak, Addlestone, Surrey

  • Gorton Park poplar, Manchester

  • Plymouth pear, Plymouth, Devon

  • Sweet chestnut, Wrexham

  • Highland Gateway walnut, Perth

  • Belvoir oak, Belfast

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

See also

Related internet links