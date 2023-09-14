The stench of raw sewage and the alleged risk to human health and contamination of waterways mean plans for a new children’s home will be delayed.

Specialist residential home operator Park Blue Homes (PBH) already runs a children’s home at Ringstones in Kingsdown Lane, Blunsdon.

It has put in an application for planning permission to build a new four-bedroom house, to be used as a children’s home, in the back garden of the existing building.

PBH told Swindon Borough Council's planning committee it planned to improve the site's sewage treatment plant to cope with extra demand.