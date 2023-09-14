Article: published on 14 September 2023
Sewage concerns over children's home plans
Residents and councillors say the building of a new children's home would increase existing sewage problems.
Park Blue Homes says it has identified drainage issues and would improve the Wiltshire site's sewage plant under its plans.
Planning committee members vote to defer the matter to seek the opinion of the Environment Agency.
The stench of raw sewage and the alleged risk to human health and contamination of waterways mean plans for a new children’s home will be delayed.
Specialist residential home operator Park Blue Homes (PBH) already runs a children’s home at Ringstones in Kingsdown Lane, Blunsdon.
It has put in an application for planning permission to build a new four-bedroom house, to be used as a children’s home, in the back garden of the existing building.
PBH told Swindon Borough Council's planning committee it planned to improve the site's sewage treatment plant to cope with extra demand.
Speaking on behalf of PBH, Jack Bryon said: “There have been issues with draining for some time, but all issues have been identified.
"At each stage, we have followed advice to make sure we are within the legislation.”
But councillor Nick Gardiner told the planning meeting: “I have visited the site and the stench of raw sewage and the visual evidence of waste was completely unacceptable.”
'Unhealthy for everyone'
Neighbour Jeremy Pitkin added: “The problem with foul water is unhealthy for the children living in the home, it’s unhealthy for us the neighbours, it’s unhealthy for the animals and for everyone. It’s a very unhealthy situation.”
Councillors voted to defer the matter to seek the opinion of the Environment Agency as to whether the upgraded sewage plant would be sufficient.