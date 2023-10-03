The club's game against Ealing Trailfinders on Friday has already been cancelled.

Mr Farnham said the club was one of the island's "greatest sporting success stories" that has "progressed from effectively playing park rugby to becoming the best national side outside of the RFU Premiership".

He said he did not know how much the States would have to spend.

However, a review by Santander, external estimated the government would need to provide £590,000 in subsidies in 2023 for the club to stay afloat.

Mr Farnham said: "We can save the club, but we've only got this week to do it, and if we don't do it, then we lose professional rugby, we lose that return, we lose the Jersey rugby club, and it takes us back probably two decades in the development of rugby.

"That's concerning, not only for the economy, but for young people, our young sportsmen and women who love rugby and want a future in it."

Santander's review said the RFU (Rugby Football Union) and other government funding had reduced by £600,000 per season since 2020 but combined player and coach spend had increased by 33% because of inflation.

Despite this, the report said Reds remain in the middle of the pack among Championship clubs on player spend.

It estimated the value of Reds to the island economy to be between £3 and £6m per year.