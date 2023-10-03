States to vote on whether to bail out Reds
At a glance
Jersey politicians are to vote on whether to ask the government to bail out the island's rugby club
Deputy Lyndon Farnham said Jersey Reds were were one of the island's "greatest sporting success stories"
Deputy Kirsten Morel, Jersey's sports minister, said the proposal would grant the club a "blank cheque"
The club ceased trading last week due to a lack of funds
Jersey politicians are to vote on whether to bail out the island's financially stricken rugby club.
The Jersey government had said it would not be financially responsible to keep funding Jersey Reds.
Reds ceased trading last week and said they were unable to pay players and staff salaries - despite receiving £370,000 in short-term grants.
Deputy Lyndon Farnham has now called on the government to continue subsidising the club so it can finish the season.
'Save the club'
The club's game against Ealing Trailfinders on Friday has already been cancelled.
Mr Farnham said the club was one of the island's "greatest sporting success stories" that has "progressed from effectively playing park rugby to becoming the best national side outside of the RFU Premiership".
He said he did not know how much the States would have to spend.
However, a review by Santander, external estimated the government would need to provide £590,000 in subsidies in 2023 for the club to stay afloat.
Mr Farnham said: "We can save the club, but we've only got this week to do it, and if we don't do it, then we lose professional rugby, we lose that return, we lose the Jersey rugby club, and it takes us back probably two decades in the development of rugby.
"That's concerning, not only for the economy, but for young people, our young sportsmen and women who love rugby and want a future in it."
Santander's review said the RFU (Rugby Football Union) and other government funding had reduced by £600,000 per season since 2020 but combined player and coach spend had increased by 33% because of inflation.
Despite this, the report said Reds remain in the middle of the pack among Championship clubs on player spend.
It estimated the value of Reds to the island economy to be between £3 and £6m per year.
'Weak financial management'
Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said Mr Farnham's proposal would "grant a blank cheque to the Jersey Reds" for the rest of the season.
He said the Reds were a private business "with a long history of financial problems".
He accused the club's directors of "weak financial management" and failing to adjust budgets for reduced income.
He said of the decision to decline further funding: "It was not justifiable to underwrite the operations of the professional club indefinitely."
The Reform Jersey party called for "safeguards" on any additional funding "to make sure we aren't throwing good money after bad".
It proposed an amendment to Mr Farnham's proposal, external that would force Reds to provide a business case on the benefits of the club to the island.
