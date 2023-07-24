Free GP appointments for children launched
Children will receive GP appointments for free in Jersey
The government says the removal of cost will make primary care services "more accessible"
The scheme will be funded by the Health Insurance Fund for children and young people
A scheme offering free appointments for children visiting GPs in Jersey has begun.
The government said children would receive free face-to-face and phone consultations with GPs, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and health care assistants.
The States Assembly agreed to provide the services for free in December 2022, and confirmed it would be funded by the Health Insurance Fund for children and young people.
It said the scheme followed the launch of reducing all face-to-face doctor's appointments by £20 in June.
Deputy Elaine Millar, Minister for Social Security, said it would "make primary care services more accessible and invest in the health and well-being of islanders".
The Primary Care Body, representing Jersey GPs, said it would allow young people to access services "without worrying about fees".
"This joint commitment ensures that we can continue to provide high quality family medicine whilst removing barriers."
