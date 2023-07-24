A scheme offering free appointments for children visiting GPs in Jersey has begun.

The government said children would receive free face-to-face and phone consultations with GPs, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and health care assistants.

The States Assembly agreed to provide the services for free in December 2022, and confirmed it would be funded by the Health Insurance Fund for children and young people.

It said the scheme followed the launch of reducing all face-to-face doctor's appointments by £20 in June.