Wildfire size of 140 football pitches on mountain
It originally broke out on 9 June but reignited on Tuesday
The A4061 mountain road has been closed
It is one of several wildfires being fought across Wales, with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service saying it is "inundated" with reports
A large wildfire the size of about 140 football pitches has forced the closure of a mountain road.
Firefighters have been tackling the blaze on the Rhigos Mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taf, which began at 18:00 BST on 9 June and reignited on Tuesday.
One line at outdoor attraction Zip World Tower has had to close.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area.
It involves about 100 hectares, which equates to about 140 FIFA football pitches.
This is based on a football pitch being 0.7 hectares, but FIFA rules mean they vary between 0.64 and 0.82 hectares for international games.
It is one of several wildfires being dealt with by fire crews across Wales.
Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Access to the A4061 Rhigos mountain road, linking Bridgend with Hirwaun via the Ogmore and Rhondda valleys was closed at 13:00 BST on Wednesday.
Natural Resources Wales duty tactical manager Sally Davies said: “Our officers have been working with South Wales Fire and Rescue since we became aware of the current fire on Rhigos Mountain on Tuesday.
“Controlled burning and fire breaks are being used to slow the spread of the fire which now covers around 40 hectares. Several fire engines and sprinter vans have been brought in to assist with controlling the blaze, as well as a helicopter."
She said efforts were ongoing to stop it spreading towards the infrastructure of the Zip world attraction.
Posting to Facebook, photographer Garan Thomas wrote that it was "the worst wildfire" he had ever seen, "right on my doorstep".
"These are some of the most powerful images I've ever photographed, the most gorgeous colours in the most devastating situation," he said.
"South Wales Fire were doing an amazing job deploying the helicopter and fire beaters, keeping everyone safe while also providing a safe place to view the event unfolding.”
Posting to its Facebook page, Zip World Tower said: "Due to an ongoing situation with localised wildfires, one of our Phoenix zip lines (Alpha line) at the Zip World Tower site has been closed due to its access road being shut.
"Other attractions at the site including Phoenix Bravo line, Tower Coaster, Tower Climber and Tower Flyer are unaffected and currently remain open."
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service added that its staff are facing "dangerous and challenging conditions" across the region and are "inundated" with wildfire calls in recent weeks.
A spokesperson said: "Crews have been working tirelessly across our service area to manage and prevent wildfires from spreading and causing further damage and disruption to our communities.
"These fires put significant pressure on our operational resources, as well as posing a risk to life, property and the environment.
"As the summer months and dry conditions persist, it is crucial that members of the public are aware of the associated dangers and take the necessary precautions to prevent wildfires."
From 1 April to 11 June 2023, it has responded to almost 400 deliberate grass and wildfires that have destroyed natural habitats and caused significant damage, the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was tackling fires in the following areas:
Wildfire in Soar y Mynydd, Ceredigion
Wildfire at Angle, Pembroke Dock
Grass fire on Pantmawr Mountain, Abercrave
Grass fire in Llanddewi Brefi, Ceredigion
Fire in open at Coelbren, Abercrave
Grass fire in Cynwyl Elfed, near Gwili Railway tracks, Carmarthen
