A large wildfire the size of about 140 football pitches has forced the closure of a mountain road.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze on the Rhigos Mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taf, which began at 18:00 BST on 9 June and reignited on Tuesday.

One line at outdoor attraction Zip World Tower has had to close.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area.