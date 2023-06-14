Road closed due to smoke from mountain fire
Smoke from an ongoing wildfire has forced the closure of a mountain road.
Access to the A4061 Rhigos mountain road, linking Bridgend with Hirwaun via the Ogmore and Rhondda Valleys in south Wales was stopped at 13:00 BST on Wednesday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area.
Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.
The blaze began at 18:00 BST on 9 June and reignited on Tuesday.
