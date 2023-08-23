New play teaches children about Cornish history
A new play has been written by a comedian who hopes to inspire children about Cornish history.
Edward Rowe, known as Kernow King, has been performing to children in libraries, community centres and other venues to help educate them about Cornwall.
A History of Cornwall is directed by Simon Harvey and performed by Mr Rowe and Emily Harrison.
Ms Harrison said it was "incredible" how many facts the children could learn during the play.
She said: "We always do a thing at the end of the workshops where we ask them how many facts they can remember and it's amazing what they do [remember].
"It's always incredible."
Parent Laura Sanders added: "I thought it was fantastic - really funny and a great way to get kids involved in Cornish history."
