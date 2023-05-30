Boxing classes build confidence for women
At a glance
Boxing classes are being offered to women and girls in Cornwall to help with stress, anxiety and trauma
It is part of the Government's Safer Streets campaign
The initial sessions are focussed on people living in the Truro area
- Published
Boxing classes are being offered in Cornwall to help give women and girls a "feeling of empowerment".
The scheme is being offered through the Government's Safer Streets initiative.
One of the agencies delivering the scheme, Women's Centre Cornwall, said it was focussed on Truro.
Instructors said the classes were targeted at women feeling the effects of trauma, stress and anxiety.
Lexi Dells, a level one boxing coach and trauma release practitioner, said: "It's a real safe space to get into boxing and a really great way to let out anger and frustration."
One of the participants said: "It's my third session here, it's something I wanted to do to build my confidence... I love it."
Nicky Cook, community engagement worker for Women's Centre Cornwall, said: "Our specific area is women and girls, we are looking at what their experiences are, what affects them."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.