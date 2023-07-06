The Republic of Ireland's budget watchdog has criticised government spending plans, warning that they risk making inflation more persistent.

This week the government laid out plans to increase core public spending by 6.1% in October's budget.

That breaks its own rule that spending should rise by no more than 5% annually.

The Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) said the additional economic stimulus would probably contribute 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points to inflation in the near term.