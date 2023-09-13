Ofsted inspectors have found a “culture of discrimination and inequality” at an independent school for children with additional needs.

Pupils at Wemms Education Centre in Long Ditton, Surrey, “fear reprisals” from some senior staff if they report concerns, the watchdog said in its report.

The school was rated inadequate overall and in the areas of behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The school said it had put together "a comprehensive action plan" to bring about improvements.