School uniform bank combats cost of living crisis
At a glance
The Salvation Army has set up a school uniform swap shop for the second time
Families can find second-hand uniform pieces as well as donating unwanted ones
The event in Sudbury, Suffolk, is on 11 August between 09:30 and 12:00 BST
- Published
A charity is offering free school uniforms to families who need support as the cost of living crisis continues to affect many households.
The Salvation Army church and community centre in Sudbury, Suffolk, has set up a uniform swap shop for the second time.
The charity is giving out good quality second-hand garments, mainly for primary-aged children, as well as accepting donations of unwanted uniforms.
The event, located at 1 Station Road, is running on 11 August between 09:30 and 12:00 BST.
The uniform bank offers items from shirts and jumpers, to summer dresses and PE kits in a wide range of sizes.
On the first day of the event on Thursday about 100 families attended, with a queue forming before the shop opened its doors.
Anita, a mother who attended the event for its second year, said the "brilliant" sustainable initiative is "an absolute blessing" for families who need extra support".
Patsy Attwood, church leader of The Salvation Army in Sudbury, said: "Getting ready for the new school year is stressful enough as it is.
"Having a free uniform that fits properly is one less thing to worry about.
"Parents are very concerned about the high costs of school uniforms so easing things in this way can help them to overcome back-to-school costs.
"It is a real privilege to be able to serve the community in this way."
Through the year, the charity also supports adults and children who need clothing, with referrals from the food bank.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830