The uniform bank offers items from shirts and jumpers, to summer dresses and PE kits in a wide range of sizes.

On the first day of the event on Thursday about 100 families attended, with a queue forming before the shop opened its doors.

Anita, a mother who attended the event for its second year, said the "brilliant" sustainable initiative is "an absolute blessing" for families who need extra support".

Patsy Attwood, church leader of The Salvation Army in Sudbury, said: "Getting ready for the new school year is stressful enough as it is.

"Having a free uniform that fits properly is one less thing to worry about.

"Parents are very concerned about the high costs of school uniforms so easing things in this way can help them to overcome back-to-school costs.

"It is a real privilege to be able to serve the community in this way."

Through the year, the charity also supports adults and children who need clothing, with referrals from the food bank.