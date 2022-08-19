House fire forces evacuation and road closures
Homes were evacuated and several roads closed while emergency services dealt with a house fire in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Clifford Street by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service at 09:39 BST on Friday.
The force said it helped with evacuating neighbouring properties and other nearby residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed.
Police added no injuries had been reported and residents had now been allowed to return to their homes.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said, external several crews were sent to the blaze, which was in the loft and first floor.
It said crews were able to prevent the fire spreading to further properties and also rescued a cat.
A fire service spokeswoman added crews were "cutting away the roof to ensure the fire can be extinguished".
Clifford Street and Bosworth Street were closed along with sections of Tudor Road, Tyrell Street and Fosse Road North.
They have all since reopened apart from Clifford Street.
Police said officers would remain at the scene with the fire service while the cause of the fire was determined.