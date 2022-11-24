Improved postal voting could address concerns new identification (ID) laws will lead to voter “suppression”, a council leader has said.

The new Elections Act 2022 requires voters to present ID before casting their ballot in elections.

G﻿ateshead Council Labour leader Martin Gannon called it "political gerrymandering" and said its impact on turnout was intentional.

The government has said, external everyone eligible to vote would "continue to have the opportunity to do so".