The report, external said Ms Joseph attended Broomfield Hospital on 24 May with acute psychosis.

She was assessed by a mental health team a day later and referred to the Home Treatment Team and the First Episode Psychosis Team.

Medication was prescribed and administered at the hospital on the same day and she was discharged under the care of the Home Treatment Team.

On 26 May, the team's consultant psychiatrist found she had deteriorated and prescribed urgent medication to be provided on the same day, but this did not happen.

The report said the inquest concluded she died from a "traumatic head injury" after a "fall from height", but said a "delay in the provision of antipsychotic and anxiolytic medications" contributed to her death during a severe psychotic episode.

It said Ms Joseph did not have the capacity to decide to take her own life.

Ms Hayes said: "It is unclear if the urgent prescription was received and processed.

"The family's concerns and attempts to escalate the failure to provide the medication were not actioned by the trust, and the death occurred in the early morning of 27 May as the family were making arrangements to take her back to accident and emergency due to the omission to provide medication and further deterioration."