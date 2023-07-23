The son of an American tourist, who is in intensive care after being attacked in Dublin, said his father "saved every penny" to get to Ireland.

Stephen Termini who is 57 and from Buffalo, New York, is believed to have been kicked and beaten by a group of youths on Dublin's Store Street on Wednesday night.

He had just left his accommodation on nearby Talbot Street before the attack.

Gardai (Irish police) said on Sunday that "a male juvenile" had been arrested.

Mike Rizzuto told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, external his father "would give you the shirt off his back".

He said he was desperate to get over to Ireland to be with his father and is trying to raise money to make the trip.

"We kind of just feel helpless at the moment," he said.

"It costs a lot of money for plane tickets and nobody really has a plan except for the GoFundMe and maybe be there when he wakes up and I think that would be a very big deal."