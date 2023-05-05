A reveller who kicked a man breaking his jaw in three places during an argument over a taxi has been jailed for 12 months.

Ryan Daly, 24, first knocked the man to the ground with a punch during the dispute in February at the rank on Victoria Street in Douglas.

Douglas Courthouse heard Daly then delivered a single kick "as if kicking a rugby ball".

Deemster Graeme Cook said the blow to the head had been "vicious".