Reveller jailed for breaking man's jaw in taxi row
A reveller who kicked a man breaking his jaw in three places during an argument over a taxi has been jailed for 12 months.
Ryan Daly, 24, first knocked the man to the ground with a punch during the dispute in February at the rank on Victoria Street in Douglas.
Douglas Courthouse heard Daly then delivered a single kick "as if kicking a rugby ball".
Deemster Graeme Cook said the blow to the head had been "vicious".
The court heard the men were having a "heated discussion" over a taxi at about 00:25 GMT on 12 February, which led to Daly punching his victim, who fell to the floor.
Witnesses then describe seeing the 24-year-old, of Cronkbourne Village, deliver a "full blown" kick to the victim's head, which required treatment from paramedics at the scene.
After being arrested, Daly told police he admitted punching the man, but could not remember the kick as he had been drinking.
'Thuggery'
The fractures to the victim's jaw were revealed by dental X-rays when he went to the dentist six days later because he was experiencing persistent pain.
The man required surgery to the injuries, which had become infected, leaving him having to have his jaw wired shut for four weeks.
Daly previously pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.
His defence advocate said the 24-year-old had apologised for his actions and was "disappointed in himself".
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said his behaviour had amounted to "thuggery" that the Isle of Man "can do without".
