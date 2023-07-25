Lorry catches fire after leaving road

A lorry on fire following a crash on the B3174 in DevonStraitgate Action Gp

Both police and the fire brigade attended the scene of the crash

A road in Devon is closed after a lorry left the carriageway and went into a ditch before catching fire.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the driver of the lorry managed to get out before it caught fire and was safe and well.

The force said it was called at 08:25 BST and the incident was ongoing, with fire crews in attendance.

The road remains closed and Highways England has taken over the closure.

