Indian WW2 soldiers of Force K6 remembered at Highlands festival

The story of World War Two's Force K6 is to be told in an arts event near to where the soldiers camped in the Highlands 80 years ago.

The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines.

During part of the war, Force K6 trained in winter and mountain warfare in the Cairngorms and had camps at various locations in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Nine of the men died during their time in the area and were buried at Kingussie.

Force K6 - Indian Contingent Story is a multi-media performance involving images, music and storytelling to recall the troops' exploits in war and in Badenoch and Strathspey.

It will be performed at Newtonmore on 20 September as part of the Badenoch Heritage Festival.

On the same day the first UK memorial to the soldiers and officers of Force K6 will be unveiled in Kingussie's Gynack Gardens.