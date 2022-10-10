F﻿our people have been arrested after a street fight broke out in a Nottinghamshire town.

P﻿olice were called to the "large-scale disturbance" in Day Street, Warsop, at about 16:30 BST on Sunday.

O﻿ne man suffered a minor head injury and was treated in hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said.

T﻿hree men aged 23, 22 and 20, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of affray. All remain in custody.