Bull rescued from ditch by firefighters
At a glance
A bull called Lucky Lad had to be rescued when he fell into a ditch and could not get out
His owner became concerned after he started frothing at the mouth
Firefighters managed to free him using the barrel roll technique
Being named Lucky Lad did not help a bull who had to be rescued by firefighters after falling into a drainage ditch.
The 15-year-old bull could not get out and started frothing at the mouth.
The owner of the farm in Crook, County Durham, called the RSPCA who then had to enlist the support of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.
RSPCA inspector Rachael Hurst the animal was "exhausted and weak after trying to free himself".
It became clear specialist equipment would be needed to move the bull, the RSPCA said.
"His owner was quite worried as he started frothing at the mouth and his eyes were rolling back into his head," Ms Hurst said.
The fire crew used animal straps and a technique called a barrel roll to move the bull out of the ditch.
“Sometimes with rescues like this, we work together with the fire service as they have equipment which we don’t carry," Ms Hurst said.
Lucky Lad was "a bit shaken after his ordeal" but unharmed and was checked over by a local vet, she added.
The fire service said its crew had used "their specialist knowledge and equipment" to roll the bull and move him to safety and wished him "a speedy recovery”.
