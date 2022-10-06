A﻿ man in his 30s has been arrested following a fatal assault in the Republic of Ireland.

T﻿he victim was a man in his 40s who was discovered with serious injuries at the grounds of Rathass Cemetery in Tralee, County Kerry, on Wednesday.

G﻿ardaí (Irish police) and emergency services attended the scene following reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been attending a family funeral, RTÉ News reported.

A﻿ woman, in her 40s and believed to be the man's wife, was also taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

A﻿ post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out at the University Hospital Kerry on Thursday morning.

T﻿he man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday in Cork and is currently in custody at Tralee Garda Station.