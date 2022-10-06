Man arrested over fatal attack at County Kerry funeral
A man in his 30s has been arrested following a fatal assault in the Republic of Ireland.
The victim was a man in his 40s who was discovered with serious injuries at the grounds of Rathass Cemetery in Tralee, County Kerry, on Wednesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services attended the scene following reports of an altercation involving a group of people.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He had been attending a family funeral, RTÉ News reported.
A woman, in her 40s and believed to be the man's wife, was also taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out at the University Hospital Kerry on Thursday morning.
The man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday in Cork and is currently in custody at Tralee Garda Station.