Gardaí (Irish police) are using a €10m (£8.5m) overtime payment from the Irish government for additional policing in Dublin city centre.

It comes after a string of serious attacks in the Irish capital, including an assault which left an American tourist in a coma last month.

The funding will allow for more than 16,500 additional policing hours per month, gardaí have said.

There will also be an enhanced Garda presence at strategic locations in the city, such as main thoroughfares and the Liffey Boardwalk.