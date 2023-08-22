Gardaí use €10m overtime fund for Dublin patrols
Gardaí (Irish police) are using a €10m (£8.5m) overtime payment from the Irish government for additional policing in Dublin city centre.
It comes after a string of serious attacks in the Irish capital, including an assault which left an American tourist in a coma last month.
The funding will allow for more than 16,500 additional policing hours per month, gardaí have said.
There will also be an enhanced Garda presence at strategic locations in the city, such as main thoroughfares and the Liffey Boardwalk.
The money is part of a package announced by Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee last month to increase gardaí visibility in the city.
The focus of Operation Citizen will be on tackling street-level drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and the seizure of alcohol.
About 20% of the funding will be put towards providing additional public order capacity on a daily basis.
Assistant Commission for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Angela Willis, said an enhanced visible police presence was "central" to the operation.
"The overall objective of our activity is to reassure the citizens, visitors and the business community that Dublin is a safe place in which to live, visit, and work," she said.
On Monday, Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman and TD for Dublin Bay south Jim O'Callaghan described parts of the city as unsafe after a man was attacked on one of Dublin's busiest streets over the weekend.
The man in his 30s was taken to St James' Hospital for non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed on Grafton Street on Sunday.