A walker fell into a large, rocky hole after trying to take a photograph at a Yorkshire Dales beauty spot, his rescuers have said.

The man fell over the edge of Hull Pot near Horton in Ribblesdale as he "ventured just a little too far" while trying to snap a photo and plunged 18m (60ft) to the ground.

An air ambulance took him to hospital after he was carried out of the gulley by volunteers from the Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) on Sunday, they said.

He is thought to have suffered a head injury and a broken collarbone.