Three arrested after dogs taken from breeding centre
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
Protest group Animal Rebellion said in a statement that 12 of its supporters had entered the facility and had taken 18 beagles.
The site near Huntingdon has been the subject of a number of protests, including one involving singer Will Young last year.
Police said the three people arrested were a 29-year-old man from Sheffield, a 23-year-old man from York, and a 33-year-old woman, of no known address.
Officers remained at the scene and were “working to remove protesters who are on MBR Acres property”, the force said.
It added: "Our aim is to ensure staff at the site are able to go about their lawful work, while protesters are able to express their views peacefully and safely, within the law."
In photographs released by Animal Rebellion, protesters appeared to pass a dog over the top of a metal fence.
The protest group said in a statement it was “not true” that animal testing was necessary.
"There are better alternatives," it said.
Marshall BioResources, which runs the facility, has been approached for comment.
