Three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".

Protest group Animal Rebellion said in a statement that 12 of its supporters had entered the facility and had taken 18 beagles.

The site near Huntingdon has been the subject of a number of protests, including one involving singer Will Young last year.