Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died at the age of 48.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014.

She had undergone a smear test in 2011 showing no abnormalities, before her diagnosis three years later.

Ms Phelan then exposed the CervicalCheck screening scandal in Ireland after discovering she was not told she had been given incorrect smear test results.

She was named as one of the BBC's 100 women in 2018.

In April 2018, Ms Phelan settled a High Court action for €2.5m (£2.1m) with Clinical Pathology Labs US, without admission of liability.

But she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement and it was discovered that hundreds of women could have benefitted from earlier treatment.

An internal CervicalCheck audit found the original smear check result to be wrong.

She travelled on a number of occasions to the United States for treatment.

A documentary of her life called Vicky was screened recently.

Ms Phelan was born in Waterford in 1974 and lived in Limerick.

She died on Monday morning at Milford Hospice in the city.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin paid tribute to Ms Phelan, calling her a woman of "extraordinary courage and integrity".