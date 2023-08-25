Woman who died after medical episode identified
Police have identified a woman who died in Devon following a medical episode.
The woman, aged in her 50s, died on Tuesday morning on Ilsham Marine Drive, Torquay, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers were able to formally identify the woman after they released images of the clothing she was wearing.
Police said the local woman's death was not being treated as suspicious.
Officers said she was treated by first responders but was later pronounced dead at the scene.
They added: "Efforts continue to locate and inform next of kin.
"Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and officers continue to make enquiries in the area on behalf of the coroner."
