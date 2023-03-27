University peregrine lays first egg of season
A female peregrine falcon has laid her first egg of the season at her nesting box in Nottingham city centre.
The pair of falcons returned to their ninth floor-home of the Newton building at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in preparation for the breeding season last month.
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, which manages the project in partnership with the university, said the egg was seen at 19:34 BST on Sunday.
The trust added the female was expected to lay up to four eggs over the next few days before incubation begins.
'Exciting period'
The project, which monitors the birds of prey and their chicks, and the man-made tray-style nest - one of the first of its kind - was set up in 2012.
It helps maintain numbers of the protected species and has so far welcomed 42 peregrine chicks.
Viewers are able to watch their activities through a live webcam,, external which the trust said was observed by more than a million people from across the world last year.
Erin McDaid, from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, said: "Whilst the resident pair do visit the nest ledge throughout the winter, with the first egg laid, it usually marks the start of an exciting period of viewing for fans of the NTU peregrine webcam."
In 2021, a new female took over the nest after the longstanding resident bird, known as Mrs P, was found dead.
Last year, a clutch of four eggs were laid with one female and one male successfully hatching and taking flight in the summer.
Dr Esther Kettel, senior lecturer in ecology and conservation at the university, said: "The excitement of having this top predator nesting on our doorstep never gets old.
"It is great seeing them in our city and so many others across the UK, given that in the not-too-distant past they were on the brink of extinction."