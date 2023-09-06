Historic manor to replace gutters after rain damage
At a glance
A 125-year-old attraction is to have its historic guttering replaced after water leaked through the roof, damaging furniture and decorations.
Planners have granted Wightwick Manor consent to replace cast iron rainwater fittings, lead-lined oak channels and other associated leadwork.
Lead falling from the roof has posed a health and safety risk, owners say.
The Grade 1 listed Victorian manor, in Wolverhampton, attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year.
The proposed works sit alongside further repairs taking place over the next three years as part of the MEND (Museum Estate and Development) project, part-funded by the Arts Council.
The works include repairs to the timber frame, plaster panels, windows, roofs and chimneys.
In a statement, the National Trust said: "There have also been recent incidences of lead falling from the roof after extreme weather, posing a health and safety risk to visitors, volunteers and staff.
"This could lead to restricting access to areas around the outside of the manor."
"Historic properties do need that extra care and maintenance so I am grateful that we have the National Trust to take care of it," added Tettenhall Wightwick Conservative councillor Wendy Thompson.
Wightwick Manor was built during 1887-8 for Samuel Theodore Mander. It was designed in two phases by Edward Ould, a specialist in timber framing in the 'Old English' style.
The later extension was completed in 1893. The property is recognised as an important example of late 19th Century architecture and design.
