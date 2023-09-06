A 125-year-old attraction is to have its historic guttering replaced after water leaked through the roof, damaging furniture and decorations.

Planners have granted Wightwick Manor consent to replace cast iron rainwater fittings, lead-lined oak channels and other associated leadwork.

Lead falling from the roof has posed a health and safety risk, owners say.

The Grade 1 listed Victorian manor, in Wolverhampton, attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year.