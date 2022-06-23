An order has been placed for 60 turbines for a new offshore wind farm in Scotland's Moray Firth.

The 180 turbine blades, each of them 108m-long (354ft), will be made at renewable energy firm Siemens Gamesa's manufacturing plant in Hull.

The turbines will later be pre-assembled at Nigg port on the Cromarty Firth in the Highlands before being installed at the Moray West site.

The wind farm is about 14 miles (22km) off the Moray coast.

The first power is due to be produced in 2024.

Siemens Gamesa was named preferred bidder for the work in October last year.

The Moray West project is being developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie.