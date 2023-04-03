Police say lucky nobody hurt in arson attacks
At a glance
Police have launched an investigation following a spate of arson in Filey
An appeal has been launched for anyone who may have information relating to the fires to come forward
"It's fortunate nobody has been seriously hurt", said a force spokesperson
Police have said "it's fortunate nobody has been seriously hurt" after a spate of arson attacks on properties in Filey.
Concerns arose after several fires were started on the evening of Wednesday 15 March at the rear of properties on West Avenue.
Fires were also started on Thursday 16 March on Pasture Crescent and Station Avenue, as well as on Saturday 1 April, when a property was set alight at Lowfield Caravan Park.
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation and is appealing for anyone who may have information that could help identify the culprits.
"We're now asking the public to assist us with any information that will help us identify those involved," a force spokesperson said.
"This could be CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage. We would also be keen to hear from anyone who has noticed a person's clothes that smell distinctly of smoke."
High-visibility patrols would be taking place around Filey and schools would also be visited to discuss fire safety, they added.